Delhi: Pile of COVID-19 victims’ bodies lies on mortuary floor

New Delhi: In Lok Nayak Hospital of Delhi, a pile of COVID-19 victims’ bodies is kept on the mortuary floor as storage racks are full.

As per the report, there are 108 bodies at the mortuary of the hospital. Last rites of the bodies are still pending as crematoriums are not in a position to accept large number of bodies for last rite.

Bodies on floor of mortuary

Out of 108 bodies, 80 are kept in racks and 28 are lying on floor of the mortuary.

Highlighting the situation in the mortuary, an official disclosed that bodies of patients who died five days ago are not yet cremated.

YouTube [Representational photo]

YouTube [Representational photo]

It may be mentioned that at Nigambodh Ghat CNG crematorium, out of six, only two furnaces were in working condition. Suman Gupta of the Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti said that the third furnace has been repaired and it is in a working condition now.

Crematoriums not in position to handle increased number of bodies

It seems that facilities at crematoriums were not in a position to handle a huge number of bodies. Nigambodh Ghat crematorium used to handle only 4-5 bodies during normal days.

Despite an increase in the number of working hours, the crematorium is facing difficulties in handling the bodies. Earlier, the crematorium used to function between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and now it is operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nigambodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh handle bodies

It may be noted that Nigambodh Ghat and Punjabi Bagh are handling bodies of persons who succumbed due to COVID-19. For Muslims and Christians, four graveyards have been approved.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.