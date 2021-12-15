Delhi: Play on Ambedkar to be staged at Nehru stadium from Jan 5

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday launched the theme song of the play based on the life of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar that would be staged at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 5 next year and appealed to people to watch it free of cost.

Sisodia launched the song at the School of Excellence in Delhi’s Kalkaji. The Indian Ocean band, which has also composed the song, performed on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Sisodia said that the play will be free of charge for the audience and appealed to the people of the country to visit Delhi and watch the show.

“Our aim is to make people understand the struggles through which we achieved freedom. I want to say to the people of India that the play will be free of charge for the audience. Do get your tickets to Delhi. We are presenting a song from the play. More such theme songs are being composed. There will be professional actors in the play. It will be staged for 50 days,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government is adopting the tradition of the Western countries to remember their heroes through plays.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal has already announced that we are going to organize a big play on the contribution of Baba Saheb. This is our way to express our gratitude towards Baba Saheb in the 75th year of Independence. Such a big play has never been staged in the country.

Western countries have a tradition of staging plays on a large scale, through which they remember their heroes. Arvind Kejriwal’s government is starting this tradition in our country as well,” he said.

A singer from the Indian Ocean band, Himanshu Joshi told ANI that Marathi flavour has been added to the song.

“Indian Ocean band: Himanshu Joshi: We have tried to add Marathi flavour to the song because he belonged to Maharashtra. There are many Marathi musicians involved in the composition of the song,” he said.

Another singer, Nikhil Rao said, “There are many actors and dancers in the play. We saw the rehearsal of the play yesterday. The play is mostly in Hindi. Songs are in Hindi as well. We have added Marathi flavour at one point.”