Delhi Police advise those with Covid symptoms to avoid I-Day event

New Delhi, Aug 11 : This Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. A full dress rehearsal for the arrangement will be conducted on August 13, for which certain traffic restrictions will be imposed around the Red Fort. The Delhi Police have advised people with Covid-19 symptoms to avoid attending the I-Day event.

“In the case of any invitee experiencing or having a history of any symptoms of Covid-19 in the two weeks prior to Independence Day, which are yet untested, the invitee may consider refraining from attending the event,” said Joint CP Traffic (Headquarters), Narender Singh Bundela.

For the full dress rehearsal, the roads that will be closed for general traffic from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and only labeled vehicles will be permitted are Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and outer ring road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT and take the other routes.

“The Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan. Similarly, traffic would not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat,” the Joint CP added.

Also, adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions.

“Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. Also interstate buses will not be allowed during the same time between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT,” said the officer.

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 between ISBT and Ring Road – NH-24(NH-9)/NH ‘T’ point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and can take alternative route available.

