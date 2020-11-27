Delhi Police allows farmers to hold protest in city

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws were on Friday allowed to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation, the Delhi Police said.

The move came amid clashes between farmers and police personnel at the Singhu border.

Police said farmers have been allowed to hold peaceful protest at the Nirankari Ground in north Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow the agitating farmers to enter the national capital.

Punjab Chief Minister’s response comes after the Delhi Police gave permission to the farmers to peacefully protest against farm laws at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

“After holding discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground in Burari. We appeal to all farmers to maintain peace,” said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Delhi: Farmers enter the national capital through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area#DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/Oy4JcVj6lV — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who were trying to head towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre’s new farm laws.

Farmers also pelted stones at police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter the national capital.

#WATCH Water cannon and tear gas shells used to disperse protesting farmers at Shambu border, near Ambala pic.twitter.com/EaqmJLhAZI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Haryana: Police use tear gas to try to disperse farmers as they take part in protests against Centre's Farm laws, at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) pic.twitter.com/gVxsvulHhx — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Heavy police deployment had been made at the city borders to prevent their entry.

Source: PTI