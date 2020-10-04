Delhi Police ASI, another injured in shooting

New Delhi, Oct 4 : A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector and another person were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at them on Sunday evening, police said.

ASI Sube Singh received a gunshot wound in his right leg while Mahendra, who was sitting next to him, also received a bullet injury in the attack by bike-borne assailants while the duo were sitting close to their house in Alipur area in outer Delhi. The assailants fled after the attack.

Mahendra informed the police of the attack at around 6 p.m. and a police team reached the spot.

“Mahendra got injured by a bullet which passed by touching him and Sube Singh received an injury in his right leg. Both are undergoing treatment and are stable. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” DCP, Outer North Delhi, Gaurav Sharma said.

Police said that Sube Singh is posted in Seelampur police station.

The immediate reason for the attack is not known but personal enmity is suspected. Multiple teams have been formed to identify the attackers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.