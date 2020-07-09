Delhi Police ASI succumbs to COVID-19

By Qayam Published: July 09, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Covid-19 could have serious implications on Lupus patients

New Delhi: A Delhi Police ASI on Thursday succumbed to Covid-19, a senior police officer said.

Jeevan Singh was posted in special branch attached with MT store. He was tested positive for coronavirus on June 21 and subsequently admitted at IBS lajpat Nagar on June 23.

“Later on June 27 he was shifted to Gangaram hospital. On Thursday, at around 4.30 a.m. he breathed his last in the hospital,” the officer said.

So far, a total of 12 Delhi police personnel have succumbed to coronavirus while more than 2,000 have been infected with the virus and over 1,300 have successfully recovered.

Source: PTI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close