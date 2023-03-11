Delhi Police asked to enquire, register FIR against litigant for forging docs

New Delhi: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed the Delhi Police to enquire and register an FIR against a litigant for placing on record a fake court order to claim Rs 23.50 lakh as compensation.

The tribunal’s Presiding Officer, Ekta Gauba Mann, said that an attempt by litigant Pooja to wrongfully claim the compensation awarded to the petitioner in another case is a very serious issue.

“Pooja has prepared a fake order of this court by getting it fabricated by mentioning in place of Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali as Pooja v. The State & ors. and by mentioning in place of the name of this court the wrong name of the court,” the judge said.

“It is a very serious issue as this court is dealing with the award of compensation. By moving the present application, Pooja, on the basis of said alleged fake order, is attempting to get the award of Rs 23.50 lakh, i.e. the award amount which was awarded to the petitioner /victim in case titled Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali,” the judge said.

“So, the Station House Officer of Prashant Vihar police station is directed to inquire and then to register the FIR as to how come the fake copy of order in the name of this court has been placed on record by the applicant Pooja for wrongfully claiming the compensation of award amount which has been awarded to the actual victims of MACT case titled Pushpa Rajwar v. Nawab Ali,” the judge said.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after receiving the SHO’s report on March 14.

The counsel for Pooja told the court that he was not aware she had prepared any fake order of this court.

He sought permission to withdraw his vakalatnama, which was permitted by the court.