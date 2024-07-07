Delhi Police books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for ‘derogatory’ post on NCW chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her “derogatory” social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.
This came a day after the TMC leader, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson’s arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, wrote, “She is too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas”. Moitra later deleted the post.
The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.