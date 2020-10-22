Delhi Police bust gang of women thieves from MP

New Delhi, Oct 22 : A gang of women, who travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi during the festive season to steal valuables after mingling with the crowd, has been busted by Delhi Police.

Two women have been apprehended by the police from Pushp Vihar who followed a senior citizen to the bank and cut open his bag containing Rs 50,000. One of the accused, Jyoti, has been found to be a proclaimed offender in a 2018 case in Lodhi Colony. The other accused has been identified as Renu. Both are from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, they admitted that they visit Delhi-NCR and other states generally during the festive and marriage season. They go to banks, ATMs, shops, busy market areas and crowded places and look for prospective targets. Women and elderly persons are easy targets for them.

“On October 14, they targeted a senior citizen in SBI Tigri. While Renu and one of her accomplices named Kali followed the person and cut the polybag containing the cash, Jyoti kept a watch on the surroundings. Kali left for her native village after taking her share. They generally use false names when caught and once out on bail, they never attend the court,” said DCP South, Atul Thakur.

Members of this gang have been making frequent visits to the national capital, working in groups. They stay in hotels and leave once they manage to steal a substantial amount.

Some of the gang members also target lavish wedding functions.

–IANS

