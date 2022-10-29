Delhi Police busts ISI-backed Khalistani terror module , four held

New Delhi: In its ongoing operation against gangsters, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four sharpshooters of Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror module, an official said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Matru, 31, Gurjeet alias Guri, 21, Harmander Singh, 26, and Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha, 28.

These criminals were operating on the behest of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh ‘Landa’ and Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’.

The end objectives of both Rinda and Landa are to execute the tasks which may lead to a resurgence of terrorism in Punjab, for which ISI is backing them with Chinese grenades, AK-47 and MP-5 rifles and loads of ex-China Army stock star pistols.

According to DCP, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra, the first arrest came on September 24 when hardened criminal Matru was nabbed from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan.

“After his interrogation, on October 13, the movements of Gurjeet alias Guri were established near ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Delhi, and he was apprehended,” he said.

“Guri revealed that Harmender and Sukhdev Sukha were overseeing a major chunk of cross-border operations for Landa and Rinda. “Both Harmender and Sukhdev were arrested from Punjab’s Moga on October 18,” the DCP said.

Few days ago, another dreaded member of the same syndicate — Deepak alias Tinu — who fled from custody of Punjab Police on the intervening night of October 1-2, was arrested from Rajasthan’s Ajmer. He was found in possession of five highly explosive Chinese hand grenades.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of the arrestees revealed that Harmender and Sukha coordinated the dropping of arms and ammunition through drones from across the border, on behest on the ISI.

“AKs, MP-5s, grenades and Star/Beretta pistols that were dropped through drones have been seized while a substantial amount is yet to be recovered,” said the DCP.

“The hydra was the ISI-supported Rinda-Landa network. While both the rival criminal groups are fighting a bloody turf war in India, both of them are sourcing their weapons and drugs from Rinda and Landa,” said a senior police official.

Not only weapons but several newly-minted criminals are also being used by these rival gangs as mercenaries without any affiliation to one particular group.

The greater conspiracy of ISI and ISI backed terrorists Rinda and Landa is to create unrest among Indian masses on religious and communal lines, the official added.