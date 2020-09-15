Delhi Police chief replies to Ribeiro, backs riots probe

New Delhi, Sep 15 ( IANS ) Three days after retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, questioning the probe into the Northeast Delhi riots cases, the Delhi police commissioner has replied to the questions raised, in an email.

In a two-page reply to former Mumbai police commissioner Ribeiro, Shrivastava has written, “Delhi Police has examined a large majority of persons who either have a role in North east Delhi riots or have information that will help arrive at truth. It has questioned persons without regard to their religion and party affiliation. It has collected documentary evidence including scientific evidence to support its case. The specific details, understandably cannot be shared at this stage. It has arrested 1,571 persons irrespective of their caste or religion.”

The Delhi Police commissioner backed the investigation of its force and said that a false narrative of the investigation is being created.

“It is best that the criminal justice system, with its inherent checks and balances may be allowed to work, lest lending one’s name inadvertently imparts a false aura of credibility and authenticity to these concocted and motivated stories,” he said.

Earlier in his email, Ribeiro has said that the Delhi Police is taking action against “peaceful protesters” while ignoring senior BJP leaders who made provocative, hate speeches in the build-up to the violence. “True patriots” are being entangled in criminal cases, he wrote.

Source: IANS

