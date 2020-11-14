Delhi Police chief visits duty points on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 14 : Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Saturday visited various duty points and police staff residential colonies to greet them on the occasion of Diwali.

Shrivastava interacted with the field functionaries to show solidarity with the police personnel performing their duties on festival day.

The police chief visited the Asoka Police Lines and RK Puram police colonies and greeted the residents on the occasion of Diwali. He distributed sweets among the children and also urged the police personnel and their families to exercise utmost care to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He reiterated that everyone should wear masks and practice social distancing and also motivate others to do the same in order to fight the virus. He also assured the residents that the high command is concerned about the maintenance of police quarters and is taking necessary steps to raise the living standards of the police personnel.

“The Delhi CP also visited the Central Police Control Room (CPCR), Haiderpur, and interacted with the field functionaries deployed at pickets and traffic staff in Chanakyapuri, Moti Bagh and Rajouri Garden area and distributed sweets and exchanged pleasantries with the staff,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police.

Source: IANS

