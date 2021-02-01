Delhi Police chief visits Ghazipur border

New Delhi, Feb 1 : Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Monday visited the Ghazipur border and took a stock of the security arrangements.

He addressed the Delhi Police personnel deployed in the area and appreciated the hard work done by them.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the three borders — Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri — and barricades, boulders, and barbed wires have come up as additional forces make ther way there amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and western UP.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at border areas which has resulted in massive traffic snarls in the capital.

The Delhi Police have registered a total of 44 cases in the farmers’ protest till now and a total of 122 people have been arrested.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, till 11 p.m. on Tuesday, in the wake of farmers’ protest. Nearby 250 Twitter accounts have also been suspended.

