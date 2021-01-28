Delhi Police clears Burari ground of farmers

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 1:53 am IST
Delhi Police clears Burari ground of farmers

New Delhi, Jan 29 : The DDA ground in Burari in the outskirts of the national capital has been cleared of protesters who have been camping there since November-end, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The police said that 30 farmers have moved to the Singhu border and 15 others have been detained for their possible involvement in violence by protesters on January 26.

The Burari ground was earlier given to the farmers for protest but the majority of farmers assembled at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders leaving very few protesters there.

The development follows mounting tension between police and protesters at these three borders.

READ:  Fighting like cats and dogs: HC pulls up Delhi govt, MCDs for non-payment of salaries

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 1:53 am IST
Back to top button