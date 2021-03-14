Delhi Police constable injured in road accident

By IANS|   Published: 14th March 2021 10:10 pm IST
New Delhi, March 14 : A Delhi Police constable posted in a PCR unit was seriously injured in a road accident in Sector 18 of Dwarka, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding an accident near the cremation ground in Sector 18 was received at Dwarka North police station at around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Constable Arvind (30), a resident of Najafgarh and posted as constable in PCR unit, was on his motorcycle when the accident occurred, got head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Venkateshwar hospital Dwarka,” DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said.

