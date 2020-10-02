Delhi Police file case against protesters at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Oct 2 : The Delhi police registered a case against the protesters at Jantar Mantar who gathered on Friday evening demanding harsh punishment for the accused in Hathras gang rape case.

The police said that the gathering was in violation of NGT O A No. 63/2016, Supreme Court order vide No. WP (C) 1153/2017 and Delhi Police Standing Order No. 10/18.

“As the protesters have violated Order u/s 144 Cr.P.C. in force and other laws regarding Covid-19, a case FIR No. 135/2020 u/s 188 IPC, 3 Epidemic Act & 51(b) Disaster Management Act, has been registered against them at Parliament Street police station,” said DCP New Delhi, Eish Singhal.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined the citizen’s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday. Others who joined the protest include Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

The National capital on Friday relived the memories of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case as various protest groups gathered at Jantar Mantar and came together to protest the horrific incident that occurred in Hathras recently.

Earlier in the day, eight members of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress were booked under section 188 of IPC, 3 Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and 51(b) Disaster Management Act, 2005 after they tried to march towards BJP president JP Nadda’s House from Vigyan Bhawan here.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.