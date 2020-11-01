Delhi Police Head Constable killed in road accident

New Delhi, Nov 1 : A Delhi Police Head Constable succumbed to his injuries after his bike was hit by a speeding delivery van in east Delhi on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place near the cremation ground near Saboli Extension Flyover I in Harsh Vihar on Sunday evening. The speeding delivery van rammed into the bike of Head Constable Durgesh Kumar, 40, due to which he lost balance and fell down. He was grievously injured and taken to Hedgewar hospital but he succumbed.

Durgesh Kumar was posted in Preet Vihar police station and is survived by his wife and two children.

“The driver of offending vehicle Naresh Kumar has been apprehended. A case under sections 279/304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Harsh Vihar police station,” DCP, Northeast, Ved Prakash Surya, said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.