Delhi police helped Hindu mobs against Muslims: New York Times

New Delhi: The New York Times on Thursday published a report, on the deadly riots that gripped the Indian capital last month, entitled ‘How Delhi’s police turned against Muslims’. It noted that recent evidence suggests that New Delhi police “concertedly moved against Muslims” and “actively helped Hindu mobs” for targeting Muslims and their homes.

Explain this @IPS_Association and we all will condemn NYTimes articles. If you can not, just accept that @DelhiPolice was hand in glove with rioters. PERIOD https://t.co/3EhTPK0hmp pic.twitter.com/H0mPEgQWXe — RJ Fahad (@rjfahad) March 12, 2020

NYT noted that several videos have sur¬faced of Delhi police assaulting Muslims protesters, and urging Hindu mobs to join.

According to Kashmir Observer, it quoted a po¬lice commander as saying that as the violence erupted — at¬tributed to mostly Hindu mobs — officials were told to deposit their guns at the police station; NYT journalists later heard offi¬cials yelling to one another that they needed guns, not sticks, to confront the growing mobs.

New Delhi, March 13 (AAM): New Delhi police concertedly moved against Muslims and actively helped Hindu mobs that targeted Muslims and their homes during the deadly riots that gripped the Indian capital last month, a report published by The New York Times has said. pic.twitter.com/KMMDH2fksQ — Al Aqsa Media J&K English (@AAMJKASHMIR2) March 13, 2020

Highlighting that majori¬ty of those that were killed in the violent clashes were Muslims, the report also accuses In¬dia’s police force of being “politicised” by Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. It cited the example of a school principal who was jailed on sedition charges for staging a play about the coun¬try’s new citizenship law.

In the article the New York Times alleged that police took part in violence against Muslims or stood aside during the riots.

However, the Indian Police Service Association has strongly condemned an article in The New York Times calling it a combination of biased reporting, dangerous innuendo and outright lies.