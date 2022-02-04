Delhi Police holds Twitter live session on cyber safety

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday organised a Twitter live session titled “Ask Me Anything” focusing on cyber safety and advised people to immediately report such crimes, officials said.

This was the third edition of the programme as part of the vision and directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to strengthen the police-public partnership and create awareness about important issues with the use of social media platforms, officials said.

When asked about the Bulli Bai app case and the safety of women on the internet against online stalking and harassment, the DCP replied, “The Delhi Police worked out the case and arrested the culprits.”

The Bulli Bai app had made public the details of several Muslim women in a bid to malign them, allowing users to participate in their ‘auction’.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra started the session with a brief introduction about cyber-crime, safety precautions and the nature of work and functional domain of the newly established IFSO and cyber crime unit.

He answered queries related to problems arising out of impersonation of public figures and agencies on digital platforms to dupe people and about how one should be aware and report immediately to law enforcement agencies for them to trace the culprits, a statement said.

Malhotra discussed in detail about the online helpline number 155260 for reporting cases of online cheating and fraud and the need to immediately report such crimes within the “golden hour” to stop the money from being taken out of the financial system.

The DCP gave an update about the precautions that need to be taken while sharing private data or information to someone else.

He cautioned the netizens not to share any such important credentials with any unauthorised person, police said.

“He stressed about the need for a safe usage of the internet and to practice a secure net activity while browsing the internet in order to avoid any kind of data breach.

“He asked people to immediately inform the law enforcement authorities through helpline number or the portal www.cybercrime.gov.in to report instances of stalking, harassment or any other cyber-related complaints, the statement said.

More than 1,500 Twitter users participated in the live session.

On queries related to Crypto currency and its legality, the DCP clarified that such investments through legal channels are authorised, though cryptocurrencies are also being used to dupe investors on the pretext of high returns and used in money laundering and illegal sale/purchase, police said.

He further discussed the challenges and concerns related to dark web and such platforms being increasingly used for illegal activities like drug trafficking, arms smuggling, human trafficking and terrorist activities, they said.

The statement said the DCP took queries related to hacking of online messaging platforms and fake websites and the precautions to be taken to avoid such fraudulent attempts.

He took queries related to the menace of illegal call centres involved in cheating domestic and international citizens and the action being taken by Delhi Police against them, the statement added.