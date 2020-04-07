Delhi Police issues second notice to Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

New Delhi: A second notice was issued to Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad after a significant number of people, who had attended an event in Nizamuddin Markaz, tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, in resposne to the first notice, Saad had submitted some documents and information to the Delhi Police through his lawyer.
A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15.
The event came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March.
An FIR has been registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.
