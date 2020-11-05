Delhi Police launch cyber awareness programme

New Delhi, Nov 5 : Keeping in view the increasing cases of cyber crime, Delhi Police has launched a month-long cyber safety awareness programme in association with the Cyber Peace Foundation, an NGO, in the national capital’s Badarpur area.

The month-long campaign being run by Delhi Police and CPF is designed to promote and bolster the levels of online safety awareness among the citizens.

The campaign will focus on all major aspects of online and cyber safety and will leverage digital platforms, webinars, radio campaigns and a host of other activities targeted at various age groups, particularly the school-going children.

The campaigns will be hosted across the social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) of Delhi Police and CPF.

During the launch, DC Srivastva, Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range), asked the participants to be extra alert in dealing with strangers in the cyber space just like in the real world. He also advised all to be extra cautious in sharing their personal information with other persons.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are also looking for social media volunteers.

“We are looking for social media volunteers who’re willing to work with the police on pro-bono basis. We want to enlist support of the society to help us face the challenges better. Those who are interested may drop their name and mobile number here. We will contact you,” Eish Singhal, PRO, Delhi Police, tweeted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.