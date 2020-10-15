Delhi Police & Meerut STF arrest criminal after shootout

New Delhi, Oct 15 ( IANS ) After a brief exchange of fire in South Delhi’s Lado Sarai on Thursday evening, the Delhi Police special cell along with the Meerut STF arrested a criminal Ajmal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajmal was previously involved in nine criminal cases including murder, extortion, intimidation, arms act and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25000 on his arrest said the police.

A total of eight rounds were fired, four by the accused Ajmal and four by the police.

One .32 semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges was recovered from the accused, police said.

“He was cornered at Lado Sarai MG Road traffic light and asked to surrender but he opened fire upon police party. Members of the raiding party also fired in self defence in which Ajmal was injured in his right leg. He has been rushed to Safdarjung Hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Ajmal had a reward of Rs 25000 announced by UP Police in a case of extortion in 2019 pertaining to Najibabad in district Bijnor.

For the last four months, Ajmal was living in a rented house in Mehrauli, to evade arrest.

