Delhi police meet Muslim clerics for confidence building

New Delhi: As a part of the confidence-building measure, Delhi Police officials on Friday met clerics of different mosques of Kardam Puri and Kabir Nagar areas of the North-East Delhi.

Police had on Thursday said that no mosque was damaged city’s Ashok Vihar area.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, and Shaktisinh Gohil visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital to meet people who were injured in the violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 25,000 to people whose homes have been destroyed in the North-East district violence.

At least 42 people have lost their lives in violence that hit the North-East district of the city.