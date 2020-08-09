Delhi Police nab kingpin of ATM uprooting gang

New Delhi, Aug 9 : A Special Cell team of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of robbers indulging in ATM uprooting in Delhi-NCR by arresting the kingpin of the gang identified as Arshad Khan (27), a resident of Alwar (Rajasthan), from near the Nangaldewat village in South Delhi on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire.

The accused was wanted in a recent ATM uprooting case that took place on the night of August 4 in Rajokari near the Vasant Kunj south area.

On Sunday, specific information was received by the Special Cell team about Arshad planning to uproot more ATMs in the Vasant Kunj area.

“Arshad was spotted near the red light village of Nangaldewat in his Etios car at about 7.35 p.m. He was cornered and asked to surrender, but he whipped out a pistol and fired four rounds at the Special Cell team,” said P.S. Kushwah, DCP, Special Cell.

The police team also fired back in self-defence to overpower the accused who was hit by a bullet on his left leg.

One semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Arshad’s possession. In total, seven rounds were fired, four by the accused and three by the police.

Arshad has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Arshad has disclosed to the police that he and his associates had stolen a Mahindra mini truck from the Vasant Kunj area on the night of August 4 to load an ATM machine in it.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.