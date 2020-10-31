Delhi Police organise job fair under YUVA scheme

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 1:57 am IST
New Delhi, Oct 31 : To ensure that the youth earn their livelihood by good means and refrain from wrongdoings, approximately 125 job aspirants were interviewed by 19 employers in a job fair organised under the YUVA scheme by the Delhi Police at the Surajmal Institute in Janakpuri.

“YUVA is an initiate of Delhi Police to rehabilitate the youth and to bring them on good path,” West Delhi DCP Deepak Purohit said.

The initiative by Delhi Police aims to connect with the youth by upgrading their skills as per their competencies. It will help them get gainful employment under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna of the Ministry of Skill Development.

Delhi Police have tied up with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for imparting job-linked skill training to the selected youth.

