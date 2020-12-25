Delhi Police registers FIR in DJB office vandalism case

New Delhi, Dec 25 : The Delhi Police has registered a FIR in the attack on the Delhi Jal Board office on Thursday afternoon.

The case has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Act.

Around 30 people were detained after a mob allegedly vandalised the DJB office at Jhandewalan on Thursday afternoon.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that the accused were supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has denied the allegation.

DJB Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha had filed a complaint against BJP leaders, including its Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, for illegally entering the DJB office with a mob and creating ruckus.

“The goons of BJP entered Delhi Jal Board office and vandalised it. They challenged me and warned CM Arvind Kejriwal against supporting and speaking for farmers. There is CCTV footage. It’s clear that this incident took place with help of Delhi Police,” he alleged.

The AAP leader also posted several videos of the attack on social media.

