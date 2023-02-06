Delhi police sends notice to Molitics media for covering Hindutva hate speech

The Delhi police issued a notice to Molitics media house for covering a priest’s genocidal rant against Muslims and Christians during a Hindu Parliament at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The “Dharma Sansad,” called for the murder of Muslims and Christians on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in the nation’s capital Delhi.

“It has been observed that you are using Social Media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting posts. New Delhi District’s Cyber Police Station, the Nodal Agency for cyber crimes in New Delhi District of Delhi Police hereby issues notice against you under section 149 CRPC for posting offensive, malicious and inciting message which can adversely affect law and order,”

read the notice tweeted by DCP New Delhi.

“You are here by directed to refrain from doing so failing which you will be liable for strict penal action under relevant provisions of law,” the notice added.

The event was organized in support of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a 26-year-old priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple and Sudarshan TV head and hate-monger Suresh Chavhanke. It is worth noting that there were over 400 people witnessing the speech.

“Knife will not work. Keep weapons at home. Kill Muslims and Christians. Weapon should be in one hand and scripture in the other,” said a speaker Mahamandleshwar Swami Bhakt Hari Singh.

There was no police action against hate speech and event so far.

The crowd in the event raised genocidal slogans against Muslims and Christians in the country.

The establishment of Hindu Rashtra, Z plus security for Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, and the recognition of the Ramcharitmanas as national scripture were all demands made by the Hindu Parliament.

Anand Kumar, a retired IPS officer and the leader of the Rashtra Nirman Party, Ragini Tiwari, Suraj Pal Ammu, Aastha Maa, and Annapurna Bharti are among the speakers.

”We’re not demanding anything; we’re only asking to remove the country’s traitors, those who eat in India but sing praises of Pakistan,” said Suraj Pal Ammu.