Delhi Police start gathering evidence against violent protesters

New Delhi, Jan 28 : The specialised units of the Delhi Police, such as the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, have started collecting evidence against the violent protesters and those named in the FIRs filed in connection with the violence in the national capital on Republic Day, which include video and CCTV footages captured on January 26 when the farmers’ tractor rally turned violent.

The police have now started collecting video recordings made by the police staff on the day of the protest as well as those captured by other mobile cameras, including footages aired on different television channels.

At least 394 police personnel were injured in the violent clashes that broke out on the Republic Day after the proposed tractor rally by the protesting farmers went awry. Many of the protesters carrying spears and swords attacked the cops following which the injured were admitted to various hospitals in the national capital.

Violent clashes between the protesters and the policemen were also reported from ITO, Red Fort, Nangloi, Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur and NH-24.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said that those behind the violence would be identified through facial recognition technology.

DCPs have also been keeping a close watch on the evidence of the violence in their respctive areas.

“Action will be taken against all those involved in the illegal acts,” said Deepak Yadav, DCP (East).

Many of the injured cops admitted to the facilities would be the prime witnesses in the case.

Delhi Police have also issued a lookout circular against the farmers’ leaders named in the FIRs in connection with the violence.

Officials also added they would ensure that those behind the violence do not leave the country.

