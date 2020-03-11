Delhi Police submits latest report to Shah on Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: As the Centre was set to begin a debate on Delhi violence in Parliament, Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted a detailed latest report to Home Minister Amit Shah and informed him about the current situation in Delhi.

A team of Delhi Police officials, including Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan and Delhi Police Spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa (Additional Commissioner of Police), submitted the report to the Home Minister and briefed him about the law and order situation in the national capital after the riots, one of the worst since 1984.

The police team submitted the report to the Home Minister in his chamber in Parliament hours before the government was to begin the most demanded discussion by the opposition over the violence in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition since March 2 — the beginning of the second phase of Budget session — has been creating ruckus in Parliament seeking an open debate over the deadly violence in northeast Delhi that left over 45 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Meenakshi Lekhi will initiate discussion on the recent law and order situation in the city following the riots which began on February 23 evening after a group of anti and pro-CAA supporters clashed with each other following BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s public speech.

The rioters ran rampage in northeast Delhi killing people and torching property and vehicles. So far, 254 FIRs have been registered and over 900 people have been arrested or detained in connection with the violence that raged for four days in areas like Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Kardampuri, Shiv Vihar and Brijpuri and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

At least 46 people were killed and more than 350 injured — at least 87 of them with gunshots, between February 24 and February 25. At least 79 houses, 52 shops, five godowns, four religious places, three factories and two schools were set ablaze during the riots as per the Delhi Police record.