Delhi Police told to file FIR against Sambit Patra

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media, in which he was seen speaking about the farm laws.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor of Tis Hazari Court ordered registration of FIR against BJP spokesperson Patra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), allowing a complaint of Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi.

Advocates Rishikesh and Mohd. Irshad, representing the petitioner said the accused fraudulently and knowingly forged the original video and uploaded the false, fabricated, and tampered with video on social media with the only intention to incite members of the society against the complainant and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The plea stated that, since the complaint clearly disclosed the commission of a cognizable offence, it is the utmost duty of the police officials receiving the complaint to register an FIR under relevant provisions of law.

Even otherwise, it is a settled law that whenever information is laid before the police officer regarding the commission of cognizable offence, the said police officer has no option but to immediately register an FIR, the plea read.