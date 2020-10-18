Delhi Police ups security, raises Covid awareness in festive season

By Zafar Abbas

New Delhi, Oct 18 : This festive season is expected to be different for the Delhi Police as they have to ensure security at crowded markets and temples, apart from raising awareness about Covid-19 precautions such as maintaining social-distancing and wearing masks.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Saturday was seen holding a crime and Covid-19 review meeting through video conferencing to discuss the law and order arrangements for the festive season, and the police’s responsibility in spreading awareness about the pandemic.

The beginning of Navratri has seen additional deployment of police personnel at places where famous temples are situated.

Loudspeakers at the markets are being used to make security-related announcements and spread caution people about unidentified objects, apart from also raising awareness about preventive measures against Covid-19 such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The north Delhi police is on a high alert ahead of the upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.

“Delhi Police officials conducted foot patrolling in the Chandni Chowk market area and reviewed security arrangements in view of the upcoming festival season. Discussion related to security measures were held with shopkeepers and members of different trade unions,” said a senior police officer.

Similar arrangements have been made in major markets like Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, and senior police officials have been supervising the arrangements themselves.

Delhi Police has ensured that during this festive season, maximum security is maintained both from anti-social elements and the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

