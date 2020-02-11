Delhi poll result shows broom of AAP sweeping out BJP’s lotus

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday managed to hold its ground despite facing stiff competition from the BJP in the 2020 Delhi assembly polls.

The postal ballots that were the first to be counted showed the AAP is four times ahead of the BJP while the Congress trailing.

As per the early trends, the AAP was leading in 57 seats while the BJP was leading on 13 seats and the Congress on one seat in the national capital.

The results are as per expectation of the Exit polls which have predicted clear majority for the incumbent government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP has contested all the seats in Delhi, while the BJP contested in alliance with the JD-U; and the Congress was in alliance with the RJD.

All exit polls have suggested that the ruling AAP will be back in power in Delhi. While some exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to gain ground, it will not be enough. The BJP has been waiting to return to power for almost two decades.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, held on February 8, recorded over 60 per cent voter turnout.

In 2015, Kejriwal won a resounding victory in Delhi elections, winning 67 out of the 70 seats.

The Congress which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 scored a nil in the 2015 elections and the BJP managed to win three seats.