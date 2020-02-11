Delhi poll results: AAP claims first win from Seelampur

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The first result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 is out and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Abdul Rehman won the Seelampur constituency.

Abdul Rehman won the seat after a close contest from BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra.

#DelhiElections First Result our – AAP's Abdul Rehman wins Seelampur — AAP In News (@AAPInNews) February 11, 2020

The voter turnout at the Seelampur seat had recorded above 71% voter-turnout on the day of Delhi polls.

The Muslim-dominated constiuency lately witnessed protest and unprecedented violence against the withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) which has been ongoing since mid-December.

Seelampur is closely linked to the Emergency (1975-77) as it was established to relocate people, mainly Muslims displaced after demolition of their homes in the north and central Delhi then.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohammad Ishraque, won the 2015 polls with over 51 per cent of the vote, defeating BJP’s Sanjay Jain and the Congress’ Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad.

The AAP has now fielded Abdul Rehman for the February 8 Assembly elections.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, held on February 8, recorded over 60 per cent voter turnout.

In 2015, Kejriwal won a resounding victory in Delhi elections, winning 67 out of the 70 seats.

The Congress which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 scored a nil in the 2015 elections and the BJP managed to win three seats.

