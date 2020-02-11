Delhi poll result: AAP poised for hat-trick win

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: As the counting began for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party office here is all set to celebrate the re-election.

The Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party. The initial trends are also supporting the claim.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to hold its ground in all the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital despite facing stiff competition from the BJP in the 2020 Delhi assembly polls.

As per the early trends, the AAP was leading in 54 seats while the BJP was leading on 15 seats and the Congress on one seat in the national capital.

Celebrations

Since early morning on Tuesday, the party volunteers started coming to its headquarters at Rouse Avenue here.

Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also visited the headquarters at 8.47 a.m. along with his father and wife and is expected to stay here until the final results are announced.

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also at the party office.





Kejriwal will address the volunteers from the terrace of the party headquarters after the results will be clear.

New banner, old slogan

There is also a new banner outside the party office, with the same old slogan “Ache honge paanch saal, Delhi me to Kejriwal” (The coming five years will be good, Kejriwal will be in Delhi).

The party office has been decorated with blue and white balloons — party’s theme colour.

The picture was not much different at the Chief Minister’s residence at Civil Lines.

Party candidates and supporters started pouring in to the CM House since early morning on Tuesday.

The counting started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

AAP had bagged 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections. The Congress which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 scored a nil in the 2015 elections and the BJP managed to win three seats.