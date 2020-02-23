menu
Delhi prepares to welcome Trump

Posted by Qayam Published: February 23, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
New Delhi: Preparations for the highly anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump to India are in full swing in the national capital. The roads leading to India Gate and
Rashtrapati Bhawan have been decked with the Indian Tricolour and American flags.

Preparations were also on for the visit of First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Melania Trump, to a school in Moti Bagh area in the national capital, to attend a happiness class.

Trump will arrive in India on Monday for the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: ANI
