Delhi: Ragpicker kills rickshaw puller for not sharing chapati

New Delhi: A ragpicker was arrested for killing a rickshaw puller in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area after the victim refused to give him an extra chapati, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Firoz Khan (26), was identified after an intensive scanning of 200 labourers and vagabonds, they said.

On Tuesday, a man was found lying unconscious with a stab injury and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He was declared dead by doctors, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Munna (40) from Madhya Pradesh. He worked as a rickshaw puller, they said.

An FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was launched.

According to the statement of an eyewitness, Munna was sitting on a footpath at the Arya Samaj road in Karol Bagh around 10 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

The eyewitness told police that Munna was having food when a drunk person approached him and asked for food. The victim gave him a chapatti but refused to share another one when the accused asked for it.

This angered the accused, who pulled out a knife and stabbed Munna in the abdomen before fleeing, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said during the investigation, police personnel physically scanned 200 labourers and vagabonds living on roads and in parks. The accused was found sleeping in a park.

When interrogated, Khan confessed to his crime. CCTV footage from the scene of the crime and the route taken by him established his role, she said.

The accused was arrested. At his instance, the knife used in the commission of the crime was recovered, the officer said.