Delhi rains: Vehicles damaged in Saket after sidewall collapses

A massive traffic jam was seen in the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Visuals from the site showed slow-moving cars jam-packed on the road.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 19th August 2020 6:03 pm IST
Delhi rains: Vehicles damaged in Saket after sidewall collapses

New Delhi: A number of vehicles were damaged in the Saket area’s J Block here on Wednesday after a side wall collapsed following incessant downpour across Delhi NCR.

Additionally, a traffic alert was issued by the Gurugram Traffic Police after incessant monsoon rains in the national capital and neighbouring areas caused severe waterlogging on the Unitech Cyber Park in Gurugram leading to a disruption in the traffic.

“Waterlogging has been reported near Unitech Cyber Park. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly,” they tweeted.

A massive traffic jam was seen in the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Visuals from the site showed slow-moving cars jam-packed on the road.

READ:  Independence Day rehearsals in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23 with a generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

Source: ANI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close