Delhi records 1,227 new Covid cases, 29 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded 1,227 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,26,323, health department officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,07,650 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

This means that the recovery rate is 85.21 per cent in Delhi. Active cases in delhi are now 14,954 which is 11.8 per cent of the total.

In last 24 hours, 29 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 3,719.

A total of 20,060 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, indicating the positivity rate at 6.11 per cent. A total of 8,71,371 samples have been tested so far, as per the Delhi government’s data which is 44,282 tests per million.

Meanwhile, 5 more containment zones were added in delhi since Tuesday, taking total number of containment zones to 693.

Source: IANS