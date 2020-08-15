Delhi records 1,276 fresh COVID cases, ten new fatalities

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to over 1.51 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,188 with ten new fatalities, authorities said.

According to Sunday’s health bulletin by the Delhi government, 5,667 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 12,604 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,51,928, while 10 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 4,188.

As many as 1,36,251 patients have recovered, migrated out or been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 11,489, of which 5,809 are in home isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 538.

Source: PTI