Delhi records 1,490 fresh Covid cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 28th April 2022 10:13 pm IST
Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi’s fresh COVID-19 cases rose by nearly nine percent in last 24 hours as the city recorded 1,490 infections on Thursday and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 4.62 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

It was the seventh consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 1,000 daily new cases.

The infection tally in the national capital rose to 18,79,948 and the death toll was 26,172, the bulletin stated.

A total of 32,248 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it said.

Delhi had reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 percent.

On Tuesday, it recorded 1,204 cases and one death while the positivity rate was 4.64 percent.

