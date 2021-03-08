Delhi records 286 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, March 7 : The national capital on Sunday recorded 286 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,41,101 and the death toll to 1,092.

As per the health data shared by the Delhi government, the positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 31 per cent as compared to 60 per cent on Saturday. Delhi recorded more than 300 fresh cases in 24 hours for the last two consecutive days.

On Saturday, Delhi reported as many as 321 Covid-19 cases which is the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half month with one death while 312 cases and a single fatality was reported on Friday.

As per the health release on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted stood at 91,614, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 Rapid Antigen tests. The number of active cases stood at 1,803 on Sunday, the release said.

The number of people under home quarantine on Sunday rose to 937 from 879 on Saturday, whereas more than 6.28 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 infection.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official health data.

The Covid-19 numbers had started to come down during February this year while on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded which is the highest daily count in February, as per official data.

