Delhi records highest single-day spike of 6,842 Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 4 : The national capital on Wednesday recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 6,842 Covid-19 cases, taking Delhi’s overall coronavirus tally to 4,09,938.

The capital city had witnessed a single-day spike of 6,725 infections on Tuesday and has been logging a massive jump in cases since the last one week.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 5,797 people recovered and 51 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,65,866 people have recovered, 37,369 people have active infection, and 6,703 people have died. The case fatality rate is 1.64 per cent.

About 58,910 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. In total, 4,88,04,33 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the tests conducted, is also increasing and has mounted to 11.61 per cent.

Currently, 6,945 out of 1,5782 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 983 out of 7,887 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 351 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 22,248 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 3,596 containment zones.

Meanwhile, with a fresh spike of 46,254 coronavirus infections and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally on Wednesday rose to 83,13,877, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

