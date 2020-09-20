Delhi records less than 4,000 daily COVID cases after 5 days

Of the total 2,46,711 cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,09,632 have either recovered, been discharged, or migrated out.

By Mansoor Published: 20th September 2020 11:51 pm IST
New Delhi: The national capital’s COVID-19 case count went past 2.46 lakh on Sunday with 3,812 more people contracting the viral disease, while 37 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,982, officials said.

Before this, the city recorded over 4,000 cases for five consecutive days.

The capital recorded 4,071 cases on Saturday, 4,127 on Friday, 4,432 on Thursday, 4,473 on Wednesday, and 4,263 on Tuesday.

As many as 52,405 tests were conducted on Saturday to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 11,322 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,083 rapid antigen tests.

Authorities conducted 61,973 tests on Friday, 61,037 on Thursday, 60,014 on Wednesday, 62,593 on Tuesday, and a record 62,669 tests on Monday.

The health authorities have conducted around 5.92 lakh tests in the last 10 days — an average of more than 59,000 tests a day.

The number of total tests conducted was 19,62,120 on September 10. It rose to 25,55,007 on Sunday.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 7.27 percent while the cumulative positivity rate was 9.66 percent.

The number of active cases increased by over 190 percent in the city since mid-August. There were 11,068 active COVID-19 cases on August 18 which increased to 32,097 on Sunday.

Source: PTI
Close