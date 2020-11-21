Delhi: Recoveries exceed new cases for 2nd day, deaths remain worry

New Delhi, Nov 21 : For the second day in a row, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients outnumbered new cases in the national capital on Saturday, though fatalities remained a worry.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases by 1,084 counts as the capital city reported 5,879 new infections against 6,963 recoveries in the last 24 hours. However, the number of fatalities stood at 111 in the same time period, the official data from Delhi government showed.

On Friday as well, recoveries had outnumbered new cases by 2,167 counts as the capital city reported 6,608 new infections against 8,775 recoveries, besides recording 118 deaths.

Meanwhile, the infection rate recorded out of tests remained as high as 12.90 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 1.58 per cent.

Currently, 9,522 out of 17,242 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 550 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 203 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 23,587 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has been raised to 4,633.

November is turning out to be the most precarious month for the national capital in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The cases in Delhi have surged in the third and the deadliest wave so far, with the positivity rate (the number of those infected as a percentage of those tested) spiking to 15 per cent.

The Delhi government recently sought tighter curbs on weddings in the city and asked the Union government for approval to lockdown market places if they were turning into hotspots.

The capital city has witnessed a steep hike in the number of Covid cases and deaths in November, reporting as many as 1,708 deaths in 21 days.

