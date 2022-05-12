Delhi reports 1,032 fresh Covid cases, no death

Published: 12th May 2022
New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday again reported fresh Covid cases in four-digits, at 1,032 against 970 on previous day, but there was no new death, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also marginally risen to 3.64 percent, while the number of active cases has fallen below 5,000, to 4,928.

With 1,306 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,67,061. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,743.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,98,173, while the death toll continues at 26,184.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,875 in the city.

A total of 28,386 new tests -19,417 RT-PCR and 8,969 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,81,50,973, while 18,108 vaccines were administered – 2,216 first doses, 7,502 second doses, and 8,390 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,38,19,795 according to the health bulletin.

