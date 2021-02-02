Delhi reports 114 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

By IANS|   Published: 3rd February 2021 12:57 am IST

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Delhi on Tuesday reported 114 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall coronavirus tally of the national capital to 6,35,331, while 2 deaths in the past 24 hours took its Covid death toll 10,858, as per the data released by the Delhi health department.

The health authories conducted 58,598 tests in the last 24 hours, including 31,159 RT-PCR tests and 27,439 rapid antigen tests.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 1,217 from 1,265 on Monday. As per the official report, a total of 6,23,256 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

The number of patients under home isolation stood at 466 on Tuesday.

