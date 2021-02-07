Delhi reports 119 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 7 : The national capital recorded 119 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department said.

Delhi’s tally now stands at 6,36,035, including 6,24,044 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated, while 10,474 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,112, of which 465 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 179 patients have recovered from the disease and 54,247 tests — including 32,102 RT-PCR and 20,105 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) — were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The capital city has conducted 1,11,45,161 tests so far, according to the bulletin.

Currently, 511 out of Covid 6,135 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 15 out of 7,392 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 2 out of 307 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

