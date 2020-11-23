Delhi reports 121 Covid deaths in 24 hours; Nov toll 1,950

New Delhi, Nov 23 : As the national capital recorded 121 fatalities due to Covid-19 on Monday, the second-highest so far, the number of deaths in November alone has reached 1,950, pushing the overall toll to 8,512.

However, on a positive note, recoveries outnumbered new cases on Monday with Delhi reporting 4,454 fresh cases as against 7,216 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the official data from the Delhi government showed. This is the third time in the last four days that recoveries have exceeded the number of new cases. On Saturday, the city reported 5,879 new cases and 6,963 recoveries. On Friday as well, recoveries outnumbered new cases by 2,167 counts as the capital city reported 6,608 new cases and 8,775 recoveries.

Delhi’s overall Covid tally has gone up to 5,34,317.

As per government records, from November 1 to November 23, the national capital reported 1,950 deaths, which is 22.9 per cent of the total fatalities caused by the virus in Delhi. The city had reported 118 deaths on Friday, while 111 fatalities were reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the infection rate remained as high as 11.94 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Currently, 9,464 out of 17,553 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 527 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 184 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 22,700 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has been raised to 4,692.

November is turning out to be the most precarious month for the national capital in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The cases in Delhi have surged in their third and the deadliest wave so far, with the positivity rate (the number of those infected as a percentage of those tested) spiking to 15 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.