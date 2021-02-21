Delhi reports 145 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 21 : The national capital continues to report a low Covid-19 death count with two fatalities, along with 145 new case in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Sunday.

A total of 97 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With that, the cumulative case tally now stands at 6,37,900, including 6,25,929 patients who have recovered or have migrated, while the death toll stands at 10,900.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has fallen to 1,071, of which 467 are in home isolation.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11 last year.

As per the bulletin, 60,383 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of them, 44,673 were done through RT-PCR and 19,140 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 1,19,71,940 tests so far, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

Currently, 422 out of 5,751 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 37 out of 7,392 in dedicated Covid Care Centres and none out of 307 in dedicated Covid Health Centres, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.