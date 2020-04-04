Delhi reports 445 confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi has increased to 445, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Six people have succumbed to the infection.

“The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi has surged to 445, including 15 cured/discharged and six deaths,” as per the latest update by the health ministry.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Of the 2,300 people from Markaz, 500 people have been admitted to hospital, 1,800 are under quarantine and their tests are being done. There might be a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in the coming days but I want to tell you all that this increase can not be called the resultant of community transmission.”

With an increase of 525 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in a day, India’s tally rose to 3,072 on Saturday, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Source: ANI

